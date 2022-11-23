Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,946.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,814.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,917.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,443.93.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

