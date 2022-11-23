Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

