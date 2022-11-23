Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

