Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 621,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,496,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

