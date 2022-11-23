Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

