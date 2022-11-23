Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

