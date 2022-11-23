Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 169.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,884,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

