Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.