Contrasting Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 2 7 15 0 2.54

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 59.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 484.59 -$4.69 billion -10.37 -2.79

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

