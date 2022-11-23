Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.