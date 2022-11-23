Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Down 12.2%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 54.65 and last traded at 54.65. 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 64.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

