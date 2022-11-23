ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

