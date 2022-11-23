Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 920 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motco increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $288.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

