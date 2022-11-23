Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 395 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of WNS worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after buying an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after buying an additional 146,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

