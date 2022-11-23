Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,580 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.32% of PGT Innovations worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,957.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGTI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
