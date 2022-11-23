Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,063 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

