Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,409 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.39% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

