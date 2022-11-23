Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.81. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

