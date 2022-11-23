Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of Simply Good Foods worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

