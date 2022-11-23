Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

