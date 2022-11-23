Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.37 Million Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ICF International were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.55.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.