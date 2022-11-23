Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days.

Shares of AMJ opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

