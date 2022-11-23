Conflux 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $58.05 million and $3.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,493.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00480083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00120436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00816479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00695338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00240430 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02748611 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,309,640.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.