Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $846.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

