Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Comerica worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comerica by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP raised its position in Comerica by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 551,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.