Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$125.85 and last traded at C$125.23. Approximately 51,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 90,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.44.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

