CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $164.76 million and approximately $458,667.57 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.08628171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.28856244 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

