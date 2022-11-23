CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 0.8% This Week

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $165.23 million and $424,084.10 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

