Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 14,866 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 14,606,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,553. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $331.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

