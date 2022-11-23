Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Plans $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762. Coherent has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $305.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherent stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

