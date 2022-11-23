Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

