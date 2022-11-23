CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

