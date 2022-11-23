Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 96737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
