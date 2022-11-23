Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 96737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 19.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Read More

