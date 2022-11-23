Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

