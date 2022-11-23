Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
See Also
