Claro Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $308.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $309.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

