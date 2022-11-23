Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

