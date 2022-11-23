Civic Price Tops $0.10 (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Civic has a market cap of $100.68 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.35 or 0.29099385 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.