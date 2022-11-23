City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of City Office REIT worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

