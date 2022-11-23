Citigroup Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $117.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $121.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

