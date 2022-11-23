Citigroup Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BWA stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after acquiring an additional 204,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

