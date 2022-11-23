CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
