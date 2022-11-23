CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

CI&T Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $192,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

