Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 3,201 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,332,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,152. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

