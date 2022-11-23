Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.33.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. 52,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

