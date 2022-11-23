Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

CHTR stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.84. 5,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

