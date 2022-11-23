Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.