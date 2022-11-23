Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,355.06

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,355.06 ($16.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($14.78). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,266 ($14.97), with a volume of 2,326 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,353.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of £136.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,040.32.

Churchill China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 10.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

