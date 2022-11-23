Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

