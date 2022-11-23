Choate Investment Advisors Sells 131 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.