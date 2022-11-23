Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,263 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

