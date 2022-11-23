Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,830 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.